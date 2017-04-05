Girl Scouts Troop 4022 Host Second Annual Easter Basket Event

Candy, toys, and more candy, all stuffed into Easter baskets by Girl Scout Troop 4022 as part of its community service project, funded by selling those famous cookies.

The baskets are going to children at United Hospital Center as part of several service projects the troop will complete this year. Troop 4022 filled 100 baskets Wednesday night. Community service is at the core of the Girl Scouts, and each year’s project has impacted some part of the community.

“I think it’s a really good cause and I really thing that everyone should try and do it because it’s really going to help the kids in the hospital,” said Sophia Wagoner, Girl Scout of Black Diamond Council.

Troop 4022 said filling the Easter baskets is one of their favorite projects.

“These girls overly excited anytime they can do things for other kids. They love giving back to other kids and several of them just the past year have had to go in and have tonsils removed, or have been in for surgeries. So they understand what it means to be in the hospital,” said Betty Felts, Troop Leader of Girl Scout Troop 4022.

There will be an inaugural “Troop 4022 Girl Scout Cookie Bake Off” hosted by My Little Cupcake in Clarksburg next month with a tree foil challenge. Registration deadline for the bake off is April 15.