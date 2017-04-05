DUI Simulator Comes To Fairmont Senior High School

Students at Fairmont Senior High School are learning the dangers of drunk driving.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration brought its DUI simulator to the school on Wednesday, ahead of prom this weekend. It allows students to get behind the wheel and experience distractions at various blood alcohol counts.



The school's driver's education teacher said the effects are eye-opening.

"I started feeling dizzy, I started feeling a little bit queasy in my stomach so I actually not only saw the visual aspects of being a drunk driver but I also felt the physical aspects of it and the effects of it as well," said Bob Costelac.

Sophomores, juniors and seniors participated in the DUI simulator.