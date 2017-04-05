Randolph County EMS Station 3 a Huge Asset

Emergency Medical Service Station 3 in Randolph County has been operational for more than two weeks and is settling in well in the community.

The year-long project was a joint effort and will benefit Randolph County and areas including Tucker and Pendleton counties.

“We began a little over a year ago,” said Randolph County Commission President Mike Taylor. “People in the community wanted to contribute to the life-saving efforts over there.”

Funding for the Randolph County Public Safety Building Cheat District Station 3 was provided in part by the Randolph County Commission and partly by the Randolph County Ambulance Authority Board.

Emergency response times for the area and surrounding counties will change drastically. Currently, responses can be up to an hour or more and Commissioner Taylor expects call volumes to increase with more accessibility to emergency medical services.

One full-time staff member will be available in the station and additional help will be trained volunteers within the Harman community.