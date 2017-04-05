Reduced Revenue, Coal Severance Tax Affects Marion County Commission Budget

As West Virginia faces budget concerns, counties must find ways to cut their own budgets. Marion County Commission recently approved its 2017-2018 fiscal year budget.



For Marion County, revenue is expected to fall nearly $1.7 million from last fiscal year, going from approximately $13.4 million in the 2016-2017 fiscal year to approximately $11.7 million in the 2017-2018 fiscal year.



In addition, state severance taxes like coal and oil and gas are also down. The coal severance tax is down $688,000 dollars this year, ultimately affecting county departments. Video lottery severances are also reduced from $10,000 last fiscal year to $0 this fiscal year. But Commission President Ernie VanGilder said Marion County is still in good shape.



"This year we've cut our budget back. We've been very conservative in the numbers we've put forward. Worst case scenario, if we're wrong, we have a surplus," VanGilder said.

Departments facing cuts include the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Parks and Recreation and Economic Development Department.

The Marion County Commission also works with the North Central West Virginia Airport, alongside several other county commissions. Last fiscal year, Marion County Commission budgeted $250,000 in its expenditures for the airport. This fiscal year, no money is budgeted for the airport. VanGilder said that is due to the airport not being able to bring United Airlines to the airport for commercial flights. He added they will continue to work with the airport in advancing its services.



"We try to do them fairly. Of course, it's tough to do. It's hard to do across the board cuts because different areas require different amount of funding," VanGilder said.

He said moving forward, the commission wants to focus on development to bring in this lost money.



"Mon County has the university and the hospital and Harrison County of course has the FBI and big retail business. We're sitting right here in the middle and we think our opportunity lies in being able to bring in a manufacturing facility," VanGilder said.

VanGilder said county employees are cutting back on trainings and travel to do their part.



"We're in good shape. I'll tell you what, we've planned well, we're going to continue to plan well for the next two years. Even if we face those reductions, I can assure you we're not going to be broke," VanGilder said.

Expenditures for Marion County Commission did increase roughly $57,000 in this fiscal year's budget. VanGilder attributes that to overseeing the financial well being of taxpayers.