Update: Bridgeport Police Still Looking For Suspects For Car Break-Ins

Vehicle break-ins in Bridgeport still have police on the look out.

Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker and Detective Gary Weaver are still investigating several vehicle break-ins that happened last week in residential areas.

They said more than 24 cars have been broken into since the end of March.

They said the best way to protect your vehicle and your personal items is to lock your car.

"Last Wednesday morning we had a number of vehicles entered and some items stolen, as many as 25 actually, within the city limits itself and I understand since last week there have been numerous other vehicles outside the city that other agencies have been investigating so the situation is still going on," said Chief Walker.



Bridgeport Police said they haven't had reports of cars being broken into in the last few days. They said they have no suspects at this time.