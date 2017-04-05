Davis Medical Center Receives Second Round of Grant Funding

Seven West Virginia communities received a second round of grants to make services more dementia-capable.

Randolph County has received $10,000 over a 20 month period to implement plans to upgrade dementia-capable services.

These awards were again made available through the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services, the state unit on aging, as part of a three-year grant from the Administration for Community Living and the National Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center.

The goal of “Connecting the DOTS” (Dementia-Capable Outreach, Training and Support) in West Virginia is to improve the quality of care and increase access to comprehensive services for individuals with Alzheimer’s or related dementia and their family caregivers.

“Just over half of our patients are 65 or older,” said Mike Bell of Davis Health System. “37 percent have at least a secondary diagnosis that’s dementia related. So, we said this is a great opportunity.”

Davis Health System wants to center efforts on the transition from staying in the hospital and returning to life outside of round-the-clock medical attention. Connectivity and consistency are key practices when assisting dementia patients to return to everyday life.