Man Accused of Passing STD to 3-Year-Old Child Files for Continuance

A man accused of passing an STD to a 3-year-old relative during a sexual assault appeared in Harrison County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Tyler Killingsworth's attorney filed a motion for a continuance, which would waive Killingsworth's right to a speedy trial. Judge Thomas Bedell accepted that motion, so the court will hear the case in the next term of court, which is between May and September.

Killingsworth is scheduled to go to trial the week of August 14. Pretrial motions would need to be made prior to July 2, according to Bedell.

The mother of the girl noticed an unknown growth on the girl's genitals, which was later confirmed to be genital warts. Killingsworth admitted to police that he had the same sexually transmitted disease.

The girl said Killingsworth touched her genitals with his genitals multiple times at his home.

Killingsworth denied any sexual contact, but he failed a polygraph test, police said.