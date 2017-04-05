Monongalia County Sues Hotels for Back Taxes

Monongalia County has filed suit against two of its hotels for back taxes.

Perry Palmer as sheriff and treasurer of the county on behalf of Monongalia County Commission filed two suits against the owners and operators of the Ramada Inn and Hilton Garden Inn.

According to the suit, Ramada owes over $121,000 in back taxes. Defendants listed are D& M Investments, Inc. Alan B. Mollohan, Robert Holt Mollohan and Kathryn Nelson.

The Hilton Garden Inn owes more than $148,000. Defendants listed in that suit are Mountain Blue Hotel Group, LLC, Douglas Hutchinson and William A. Abruzzino.

The suit also state both hotels signed agreements with the county last year after failing to pay taxes, but neither was upheld, leading to the lawsuit.

“They collected the 6% tax, the hotel motel tax, and then did not turn it in,” said Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom. “So we’re not talking about a company that owed taxes on money they made. This was already paid and should have been sent to the county.”

Bloom says the county first gave notice to the hotels and tried to work with them a year and a half ago when it noticed they were behind on payments.

The county is asking that both hotels pay the past-due amount plus a 7 percent interest.