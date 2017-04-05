Careers on Wheels Come to Ridgedale Elementary

Ridgedale Elementary School students got a glimpse into some potential future careers on Wednesday.

It was the second annual Careers on Wheels Day, filling the parking lot with vehicles and those who drive them each day for different jobs.

This year the school added five new vehicles to the lineup that included a fire truck, police car, City Crane, Division of Highways vehicles, the STICK Co., Mon Power, a mobile dog groomer, KONA ice, WVAQ Radio, John Howard Motors, Triple S Harley Davidson and our WBOY live truck.

Teachers say they use the day for students to see what they can achieve if they study hard.

"Not all careers require that you go to a four year college,” said Ridgedale Elementary Principal Sheri Petitte. “There's different types of skills that these jobs require, but every job requires students to be able to read, to do mathematics."

Petitte says the students have been preparing and looking forward to the day for weeks. They even made name tags with pictures of what they want to be when they grow up.