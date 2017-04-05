UPDATE: Former Daycare Employee Admits to Breaking Baby's Arm

A former Monongalia County daycare employee appeared in court Tuesday and admitted to breaking a baby's arm.

Stephanie Weis pleaded guilty to felony child neglect resulting in injury in front of Monongalia County Circuit Court Judge Susan Tucker, according to the Monongalia County Prosecutor's Office.

Weis was indicted by a grand jury in 2016 for felony child abuse resulting in injury. She admitted to the court Tuesday that while working at Pleasant Day School in 2013, she abruptly moved a baby and broke the child's arm. Originally, Weis told the baby's father she did not know what happened but later admitted to police that she heard a pop when she moved the baby.

Weis faces one to three years in prison, the prosecutor's office said. She will be sentenced on June 5 at 11 a.m.