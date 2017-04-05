UPDATE: Man Involved in Fatal Stealey Beating Pleads Guilty to Robbery

A man indicted on murder and conspiracy charges in the beating death last year of a Clarksburg man has entered a plea.

Terrance Hilliard, 23, pleaded guilty in Harrison County court Wednesday to first-degree robbery and conspiracy in front of Judge Thomas Bedell. Bedell accepted the pleas. Hilliard faces 41 to 45 years in prison, court officials said.

Zachary Devan Hilliard, 22, a co-defendant in the case, was sentenced in September to 33 to 37 years in prison after pleading guilty to the same charges.

Bedell set Terrance Hilliard's sentencing date for May 25 at 9 a.m. The prosecution has until May 19 to submit any objections.

Kelsi Riddle, 19, is also charged in the case. Riddle will stand trial April 24 on charges of murder and conspiracy.