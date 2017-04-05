UPDATE: Clarksburg Woman Appears in Court on Murder Charge

The woman accused of shooting and killing an Ohio woman waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Clarksburg resident, Elizabeth Jenkins, appeared in Harrison County Magistrate Court in front of Magistrate Tammy Marple. Jenkins' case now moves on to circuit court.

Jenkins and Daniel Amsler are both accused of killing Keyairy Wilson.

Court documents stated that on March 20, Jenkins and Amsler planned to rob Wilson. During the robbery, Jenkins shot Wilson with a pistol, killing her, according to police. Jenkins and Amsler then transported Wilson's body to Barbour County to dispose of it, police said. The body was discovered on Saturday, April 1.

Jenkins and Amsler are each charged with first degree murder and conspiracy.