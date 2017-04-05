UPDATE: Philippi Man Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Accident on I-79

UPDATE (4/5/17 at 5:15 p.m.):

David Summerfield, Jr., 39, of Philippi, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 79 Tuesday night.

ORIGINAL:

Monongalia County deputies responded to a auto-pedestrian accident Tuesday night on Interstate 79.

At approximately 9:47 p.m., a Fairmont woman was driving a 2005 Chevrolet north on I-79, near the 79/68 split, when a pedestrian walked onto the roadway in front of her vehicle. The woman struck the male with her vehicle, and he was pronounced dead on scene.

The woman and her juvenile passenger were transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the pedestrian is being withheld until family is notified.

The Clinton District Volunteer Fire Department and Monongalia County EMS assisted the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office on scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office at 304-291-7260.