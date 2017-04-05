Liberty Hosts Inaugural Track Meet

Tuesday marked a first at Liberty High School.

The inaugural Mountaineer Invitational welcomed five local track and field teams to compete in Clarksburg. It's the first time that Liberty hosted a track meet.

Liberty girls' track coach Sarah Totten says the event took months of planning, and that athletes were excited to final put their talents on display on their home turf.

"The kids are very excited," said Totten. "The seniors especially, because as freshmen - which was the first year I was coach - they were very concerned that they wouldn't ever get to have a first track meet, and as you can see, we have t-shirts to honor the occasion, and a lot of them are just really excited that they get to end their track career with their very first home meet, something to be proud of."

Notre Dame, Robert C. Byrd, North Marion, Lewis County and Gilmer County also competed at the meet.