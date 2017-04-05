East Fairmont Soccer Coach Mark Harvath Retires

Mark Harvath is going out on top.

East Fairmont's boys' soccer coach of 11 years says he plans to retire, after leading the Bees to a state title last fall.

Harvath's team finished 21-4-0 and recorded 19 clean sheets in 2016. He says he'll miss working with the athletes at East Fairmont.

Harvath's replacement has not been named.

This is one of several ongoing coaching changes in Marion County. Resignations by East Fairmont football coach Lou Geary and Fairmont Sr. football coach J.L. Abbott were officially accepted by the school board last week.