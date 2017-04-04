Fairmont State University Dedicates Its Newest Dorm

For Fairmont State University students, living on campus just got a lot more attractive.

Tuesday afternoon the university dedicated it's newest dorm, University Terrace.

The 347-bed facility is made up of various types of fully furnished apartments.

University Terrace opened to students at the beginning of the school year.

Alicia Kalka, director of housing and residence life, said she wants the new building to attract students to on-campus living.

"And we've had a growing need from students to have a state of the art facility for housing needs. This building actually came into fruition from students who wanted to have something that was modern," Kalka said.

The project cost about $30 million.