Morgantown Council Amends Parking Ordinance

Downtown Morgantown is jam packed with restaurants, bars, shops and so much more.

Tuesday evening the city council made efforts to free up space.

A newly amended ordinance will make it easier for developers to build parking decks, thus building vertically.

Bill Kawecki, deputy mayor, said the ordinance creates a smarter way to develop.

"When you have surface parking that's probably the least valuable and best use of the land," said Kawecki.

The council passed a total of four amendments to current ordinances dealing with the city's planning and zoning code.