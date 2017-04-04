Morgantown Council Amends Parking Ordinance

Downtown Morgantown is jam packed with restaurants, bars, shops and so much more.
Tuesday evening the city council made efforts to free up space.
A newly amended ordinance will make it easier for developers to build parking decks, thus building vertically.
Bill Kawecki, deputy mayor, said the ordinance creates a smarter way to develop.
"When you have surface parking that's probably the least valuable and best use of the land," said Kawecki.
The council passed a total of four amendments to current ordinances dealing with the city's planning and zoning code.
