Harrison County BOE Honors Bridgeport High School Students Published Book Achievement

Harrison County Board of Education recognized 18 Bridgeport High School students for turning a project into a nationally published book.

Students in a computer graphics class were given an assignment by their substitute teacher, Georgette Griffith, to write about things that have or could affect their lives. Griffith said they linked art with computer graphics by writing and illustrating their own stories.

The process to publication took a year with Dorrance Publishing Company agreeing to publish the work "Memories: Treasured Moments in Time."

“Not one story was rejected. So all the stories, there are only 12 out of the eighteen; some of the students decided not to do it (publish) and that’s fine to. All 18 were superb,” said Griffith.

Dorrance Publishing told Griffith that they were impressed that high school students had written and published the works. The Harrison County Board of Education said the book illustrates the abilities and the talents in Harrison County. Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin, said it’s important to recognize these students success and hard work.

“So not only does it help now as students and allow the students think creatively but it prepares them for the future,” said Manchin.

Manchin said STEAM (Science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) fields will spur 300,000,000 new jobs created next year. He also stated the arts are a major component of that.

“These students will be competing globally not locally, not just nationally, they are going to be competing globally for these good paying jobs. And this starts this process down the road for them,” said Manchin.

A book signing will take place at the Meadowbrook Mall outside Books-A-Million April 17, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. books will be available for purchase.