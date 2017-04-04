Upshur County CVB Hosts Inaugural Job Fair

Tuesday, West Virginia Wesleyan College and the Upshur County Convention and Visitors Bureau hosted an inaugural job fair.

The fair, held at the Brushy Fork Event Center, had more than 20 vendors and was open to students and the public.

The event also had sessions on resume building and improving interview skills.



"We want people to find jobs," said Rob Kimble, WVWC. "You know we want to be a good community partner and bring that unemployment rate down. You know the economy is tough so we're trying to be that partner and also be a better partner for the community."



Next year, officials want to make this a regional event.