1 Person Cut Free From Car After Single-Vehicle Accident

One person had to be cut from a car after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday in Upshur County.

The driver of a Subaru Forester was cut from the vehicle after it rolled over an embankment in the 2900 block of Rock Cave Road in the Crawford community of southern Upshur County, according to the Banks District Volunteer Fire Department.

The accident happened at approximately 9 a.m., fire officials said. The vehicle was traveling south on Rock Cave Road and crossed over into the northbound lane before rolling over the embankment.

The driver was initially examined at the scene and was then transported by Upshur County EMS with serious injuries, fire officials said.

No additional information, including the name of the driver, that person's medical condition, or the cause of the crash, is being released at this time, officials said.

The Banks District and Adrian Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with Upshur County EMS and the Upshur County Sheriff's Office. The Upshur County Sheriff's Office will investigate the accident.