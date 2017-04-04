Fairview Man Charged on Sexual Assault and Sexual Abuse Charges

A Fairview man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly sexually abused a young girl.

David Gorman, who was the guardian of the girl at the time, put his hands down the girl's pants and sexually assaulted her, according to West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit.

Police said the girl, who is under the age of 14, told classmates what happened, and a classmate told school administrators. The girl said she was afraid to tell anyone because she was worried no one would believe her, police said.

The girl said she finally decided to tell someone about the abuse because she couldn't get it out of her head, and she was worried her younger sister may also become a victim, police said.

Gorman maintained his innocence even after failing a polygraph he agreed to take, police said. Originally, Gorman said the girl was a "good girl" and that he had no idea why she would make such allegations. Later, he called her a manipulative liar, police said.

Gorman is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse by a guardian.