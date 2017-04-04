UPDATE: Clarksburg Man Guilty of Sexual Abuse and Incest

UPDATE (4/5/17 6:00): Raymond McIntire was found guilty on all counts according to the Harrison County Prosecutor's Office.

A Clarksburg man is on trial this week for allegedly sexually assaulting two young, female relatives in 2010 and 2011.

Raymond McIntire is standing trial for two counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian and two counts of incest, according to court documents.

Between December 2010 and December 2011, McIntire is accused of having sex with the girls, who were between the ages of 7 and 12, according to West Virginia State Police.

Jury selection for McIntire's trial began on Monday, and the trial will continue Wednesday. McIntire is expected to testify on his own behalf.

