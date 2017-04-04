Bridgeport High School Celebrates the Arts and Students of Published Book

18 students at Bridgeport High School are set to receive royalty checks from an art project that turned into a book.
Students in a computer graphics and art class were challenged to write about a time that stood out in their lives and then illustrate it.
Emma Posey is one of the published authors of "Memories: Treasured Moments in Time."
"Well, I have always been a really imaginative person. I really like fantasy so I wrote a children's story about a fairy that wanted to go a live with a star that was up in space," said Posey.
Students like Posey continue combining the arts with writing and you can find their book " Memories: Treasured Moments in Time" at Books-A-Million on April 17.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.