Bridgeport High School Celebrates the Arts and Students of Published Book

By Elayna Conard, Harrison, Ritchie, and Doddridge County Reporter
18 students at Bridgeport High School are set to receive royalty checks from an art project that turned into a book.

Students in a computer graphics and art class were challenged to write about a time that stood out in their lives and then illustrate it.

Emma Posey is one of the published authors of "Memories: Treasured Moments in Time."

"Well, I have always been a really imaginative person. I really like fantasy so I wrote a children's story about a fairy that wanted to go a live with a star that was up in space," said Posey.

Students like Posey continue combining the arts with writing and you can find their book " Memories: Treasured Moments in Time" at Books-A-Million on April 17.

