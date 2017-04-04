Jenkins Subaru Gives to Harrison County United Way

As the old saying goes, it takes a village and the Harrison County United Way said it takes all of their community partners to make their projects possible.

Tuesday the United Way accepted a check from one of those partners.

Jenkins Subaru of Bridgeport donated more than $17,000 to the organization through its "Share the Love" event.

The director of the United Way and General Manager of Jenkins Subaru said they believe local donations like Tuesday's make for a stronger community.

"It's so important. We are so grateful for Jenkins Subaru because it shows the local commitment here in Harrison County. The funds they give us all stay here in Harrison County and support more than 26 agencies," said Executive Director Tina Yoke.

"Well, our local community got us to where we are and without their help we couldn't be here so the good part of the United Way is they give to many different agencies, everything from Meals on Wheels to Literacy Volunteers, and ts kind of a top down affect meaning they know where the money goes and with all the different agencies they support, they know where the money needs to go." added Matt Jenkins, General Manager of Jenkins Subaru.

The United Way is taking applications from organizations in need and it will set 2018 fundraising goal by June.