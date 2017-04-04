Two Students Accepted to U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Fisher Rector and Zach Kimble start every morning in the same classes of AP English and AP Calculus, rigorous courses to say the least, but it's these tough classes that may have given them the academic leg up when applying for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Kimble said he worked hard in and out of the classroom to make his dream of going to West Point possible.

"Well all my life I have really looked up to service men and women and I have a few relatives that served in the Armed Forces and I realize that watching the Army/Navy game all those years in football just made me realize that I respect those cadets so much why not give it a shot," said Kimble.

As for Rector, he said working with others allowed him to build leadership skills inside the classroom and outside, through his involvement with Boy Scouts of America.

"I think it's a tremendous honor to get accepted to such a prestigious military academy and I have been active in scouting all my life and it just seemed like kind of a natural stepping stone to try to increase my capacity for leadership," said Rector.

Rector and Kimble both said that it was dedication to their studies at Bridgeport High School and involvement in student organizations that prepared them to apply to the prestigious academy.

"Any time that you have two kids going to a prestigious academy as those two are, it makes me feel good but I think I'm speaking for the faculty and our staff, it makes Bridgeport High School extremely proud," said Principal Mark Defazio.

Rector and Kimble report to the U.S. Military Academy in late June.