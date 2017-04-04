'The Rambling Root' Opens In Fairmont

A new restaurant is now open in Fairmont.



The Rambling Root is located on Fairmont Avenue and specializes in craft beer along with food with Appalachian, German and Cajun flavors. The owner's family also owns popular Fairmont eateries like Dutchman's Daughter and Pufferbelly's Ice Cream Station.



The owner said a mentor at a brewery in Vermont taught him the way he wants to run the Rambling Root.

"What he told me was 'it's not about the beer, it's about the people' and that's what we're really invested in here, is the community and making this something that Fairmont and its residents can be really proud of," said Joshua Clarke.



The Rambling Root is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.