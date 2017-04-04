Marion County Child Watch Visitation Day Held In Fairmont

Community members learned what an average day can be like for a child who has been abused or neglected.



As part of Marion County's 15th Annual Child Watch Visitation Day, participants visited agencies throughout Fairmont that treat abused and neglected children. This included the Department of Health and Human Resources, Fairmont Regional Medical Center and the Child Advocacy Center.

One participant is the Behavior Specialist for Marion County Schools and said this showed her how the organizations work together.



"It's a humbling experience. It's very eye-opening to see what all can happen when a child is removed and just the different agencies that have really partnered together to help everyone so it's a great resource to be able to tell our parents about or families that may need their resources," said Denise Shipley.



A proclamation was also read at the Marion County Courthouse for Child Abuse Prevention Month.