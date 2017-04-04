Morgantown Completes Council Chamber Renovations

The finishing touches have now been put on renovations to Morgantown’s City Council Chambers.
The $22,834 upgrade includes new carpeting, repairing scratched wall panels and wooden furniture, removing exposed wiring and a new ceiling.
A cracked beam and plaster damage from a 2014 roof leak were also fixed elsewhere on the first and second floors to give the building a more cohesive look.
Meetings are now being held in council chambers as scheduled.
