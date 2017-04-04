Mylan Park Elementary Holds Career Exploration Week

Mylan Park Elementary School is holding Career Exploration Week.

On Tuesday, students in grades Pre-K through fifth heard from police, carpenters, representatives from NASA and more about their jobs and had a chance to ask questions at Career Speaker Day.

“I want the kids to really understand that if they start now doing certain things, understanding that school’s important and coming to school, attendance, working their hardest, learning to read, write, if they start now they can have the opportunity to reach these career dreams that they may have,” said School Counselor Kirsten Vaillancourt.

Special activities continue this week with dress up as your future career day, college colors day and Careers on Wheels Day where students will have the chance to check out police cars, taxis, tractor trailers and many more vehicles used for specific jobs.

“I assumed and hoped that they would like it, but they’re loving it,” Vaillancourt said about the week. “Some of the kids have asked to talk with people after. It’s been an amazing experience.”

Our Kathryn Ghion also spoke to some of the students for Tuesday’s Career Speaker and thinks a future WBOY reporter may be among them.