Morgantown Seeking Input on Community Development Block Grant

Morgantown is seeking input on the 2017 Community Development Block Grant Action Plan.

The comment period began on April 1 and continued with a public hearing on Tuesday morning.

The city received $360,000 last year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and expects $380,000 this year to be used for social service programs and housing improvements.

The funding is for the fiscal year 2017, which begins on July 1.

“It really helps support and augment some of the programming that can’t be realized or can’t be offered to the extent it is without these funds,” said Chris Fletcher, Director of Developmental Services. “Communities also use the funds to do infrastructure improvement projects.”

Under the proposed plan several programs that provide social services will receive funding including the Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority, the Bartlett House and Mountaineer Area Boys and Girls Club, BOPARC, Morgantown Area Youth Services Project and In Touch and Concerned, Inc.

Public comments are accepted until April 30.

You can view a copy of the action plan at morgantownwv.gov. Any public comments can be submitted to the Office of the City Manager at 389 Spruce Street Morgantown, WV 26505.