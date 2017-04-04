Operation Welcome Home to Host Open Interviews for Lowe's

Operation Welcome Home is teaming up with Lowe’s Home Improvement for open job interviews this week.

On Thursday, April 6, representatives from the Venture Drive location in Morgantown will be at the Operation Welcome Home Offices at 452 Mylan Park Lane to interview veterans and their dependents from noon to 3 p.m.

Operation Welcome Home also held a workshop to help veterans build their resumes and encourages them to look at open positions ahead of time.

“What we always tell the veteran is it’s always better to go online and look,” said Program Manager Brett Simpson. “If they see something to apply for one or more jobs ahead of ahead of time so that when they come in they can say hey I’ve already applied for this job.”

Veterans can go to careers.lowes.com to view open position at Lowe’s.

Simpson says events like this serve two purposes for Operation Welcome Home, to make sure veterans have jobs and to get the veterans into the office so they know about other services Operation Welcome Home provides.

Spots are limited, so if you would like an opportunity to interview RSVP to Brett at 681-212-9264 or by e-mail at bsimpson@welcomehomewv.com or William at 304-276-4155 or vista@welcomehomewv.com.