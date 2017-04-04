Tucker County High School Students Attend Supreme Court Hearing

Tucker County High School juniors and seniors listened as lawyers argued three cases in front of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia in the Tucker County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Students experienced firsthand the back and forth between attorneys and Justices to gain a better picture of each case. Justice Beth Walker says the Legal Advancement for West Virginia Students program or LAWS gives students a better understanding of how the court system functions.

“I think it’s really important for folks to be able to see firsthand what the court does,” said Justice Walker. “To see in person what really goes on at the Supreme Court I think is helpful to people and helps them understand a little bit more about what we do.”

Two cases involved separate prisoners challenging life-without-mercy sentences for first-degree murder and a third case concerning a video taken inside a regional jail being made public. Local attorneys volunteered their time to teach students the ins and outs of the judicial system and helped students understand which laws govern each case.

The Supreme Court’s visit to Parsons is part of the LAWS program. Chief Justice Allen Loughry, a Tucker County native, chose the location for the Court’s LAWS visit this year. Once the rulings are made final, social studies Teacher Alex Cork plans to design a final assignment around what students took away from the experience.