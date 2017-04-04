2 People Taken to Hospital, 4 Buildings Damaged After Grafton Fire

UPDATE (4/4/17 at 11:20 p.m.):

Two people were taken to the hospital, and four buildings were damaged in a fire in Grafton Tuesday morning.

According to fire officials, two people were in a house at 223 Walnut Street when the fire began. They were taken to Grafton City Hospital by ambulance for smoke inhalation, officials said.

Four dogs were not able to escape the blaze, officials said.

A house that was being renovated next door at 225 Walnut Street, and a house at 227 Walnut Street were also damaged by the fire, fire officials said. An apartment building behind 223 Walnut Street sustained roof damage.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

Fire departments from Boothsville, Grafton, Bridgeport, Thornton, Philippi, and Flemington responded to the fire. The Grafton Volunteer Fire Department will investigate.

ORIGINAL:

Firefighters from six departments responded to a fire in Grafton Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to 223 Walnut Street in Grafton just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Taylor County 911 dispatchers said the fire spread to neighboring buildings, as well.

