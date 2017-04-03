Marion Co. School Board Approves Resignations by Abbott, Geary

Searches for new head football coaches at Fairmont Sr. and East Fairmont are now officially underway.



The Marion County School Board accepted resignations from Polar Bears' head coach J.L. Abbott and Bees' head coach Lou Geary Monday night.



Superintendent Gary Price says the principals and athletic directors at those schools will begin interviewing candidates soon, with hopes of naming both replacements within a month.



"We're looking forward to replacing a couple of great gentleman who have led those schools, East Fairmont High School and Fairmont Senior High School, and now it will be a new chapter for someone else to take up that challenge, and we also look forward to that," said Price.



Abbott stepped down after his ninth season at the helm at Fairmont Sr. He led the Polar Bears to a berth in the Class AA state championship game last season.



Geary leaves his post at East Fairmont after just one season.