Problem Gamblers Help Network of West Virginia Offers Special Training Course

Monday afternoon at the Waterfront Place Hotel in Morgantown, The Problem Gamblers Help Network of West Virginia held a special training course.

Top experts on gambling addiction were brought in to train new counselors that will go on to help West Virginians addicted to gambling.

Experts say anywhere from 1 to 4 percent of the state can have a gambling addiction.

"It's important to have a model in place, to be able to treat that addiction, and get those folks the help that they need. Since we launched the 1-800-GAMBLER program in 2000, we've had over 13,000 calls, so it is a well utilized resource," said Jeremy Smith, Outreach Coordinator for the 1-800-GAMBLER Program in West Virginia.

With the addition of the new counselors, the 1-800-GAMBLER program will now have over 60 counselors spread throughout the state that can help those dealing with a gambling addiction.