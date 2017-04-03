iASD Clinic to Hold Autism 5K Run & Family Fun Walk

At the end of April, the Autism 5K run and family fun walk will be held at the Hazel Ruby McQuain Park in Morgantown.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the intensive Autism Service Delivery (iASD) Clinic at the WVU Center of Excellence in Disabilities.

The iASD clinic serves as a practicum site for West Virginia University students to receive supervised training required to become a certified therapist.

The iASD clinic sees children with a diagnosis of autism between the ages of two and six years. One of the main goals is to increase the pre-academic skills of children using ABA therapy.

"So we're trying to meet a need, not just to allow kids to get the kind of services they should have, but also to get the next generation and professionals ready," said Susannah Poe, Intensive Autism Service Delivery Clinic.

The Autism 5K Run and Family Walk will be held on Saturday, April 29th. For more information call 304-293-4692 x 60702 or email iasdclinic@gmail.com