Boil Water Advisory Issued for Glimer County

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued by the Glenville Utility Board for all customers north of Glenville.

The affected areas include the Hays City Addition, including Glenville McDonald's, Foodland, Glenville Elementary, Glenville Nursing Home, and the Glenville Senior Center.

This advisory is in effect until further notice. Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Glenville Utility Board at 304-462-7021.