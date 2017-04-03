West Virginia Supreme Court Visits Tucker County

Chief Justice Allen H. Loughry II met with 300 students at Tucker County High School Monday.

Students have been working hard with teachers to learn more about the judicial system and process for the last few months.

“The Supreme Court is bringing the Supreme Court to Tucker County for the first time ever and we’ve had the juniors and seniors from Tucker County High School involved in the process with local attorneys,” said Justice Loughry. “They have been studying three actual cases that are in front of the court, and we are going to hear those arguments.”

Juniors and seniors will have the opportunity to be present when the Supreme Court listens to arguments in cases beginning Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

The Supreme Count’s visit to Parsons is part of the Legal Advancement for West Virginia Students (LAWS) program.