The Phil Gainer Community Center will be hosting the first annual Almost Heaven Hunting and Fishing Expo.

The two-day attraction is set for 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on April 8 and noon-5 p.m. on April 9. A variety of speakers will be scheduled in the classroom throughout the course of the event and will present different programs and demonstrate products.

“We live in this area that is so rich in hunting and fishing tradition and culture that it would just make sense to bring a feature to this area that could become an annual event,” said Manager Chris Lee. “The idea is that we are going to have some folks in here selling a variety of different hunting and fishing products.”

There will be something for the whole family and admission is only $3. Attractions include an inflatable BB-gun range, an indoor hover ball archery range, and an outdoor archery tag game.