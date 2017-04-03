Randolph County Community Baby Shower

The Randolph County Family Resource Network (FRN) is hosting a Community Baby Shower.

The event will be held at Beverly Fire Hall and is free to expecting and new parents. The shower will be filled with games and prizes and loads of information for new parents.

Rebecca Vance, FRN director, is happy the event filled up so quickly with participants and vendors.

“We have a lot of different agencies that set up on the outside perimeter that provide information and we also have a lot of different agencies that come up and speak,” said Vance. “We’ll do nutrition and breastfeeding, shaking baby syndrome, safe sleep, child safety seats, and inspections.”

New moms will receive a basket of baby ready essentials including diapers, onesies, baby wipes, and newborn information.

The shower is already full. To reserve your spot on the waiting list, call the Randolph County FRN at (304) 636-4454.