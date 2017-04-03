Harrison County Senior Center Looking at Options

The Harrison County Senior Center said they pay an expensive utility bill at the tune of almost $3,000 per month because of an outdated unit.

The Harrison County Commission is on the deed for the property and owns all the heating and cooling equipment and is responsible for maintenance on the building.

Board members said that they don't expect the commission to replace their outdated heating and cooling unit, but would like help in making the payments until the time comes when the commission can replace the unit.

"We just did the elevator at a tune of more than $160,000 so anytime you have property there is always preventive maintenance that is needed," said Ron Watson, commission president.

"If they could help us and split that bill, instead of playing $3,000 a month, we would only have to pay $1500 and the county commission could supplement that with their $1500 until new equipment could be purchased," proposed Margaret Bailey, senior center president.

Right now, the commission has not made a decision on whether or not to split the bill with the Senior Center.