Panera Bread Cookies Raise Money for Autism

Cookies for a cause are at Panera Bread in Bridgeport and across the state.

Panera Bread started selling their cookies with a puzzle piece on them in support of Autism Awareness on Monday.

A portion the proceeds from the cookie sales will go to the Intensive Autism Service at West Virginia University. Panera Bread has partnered with the organization for four years. They helped them raise thousands of dollars for autism research and therapy.

"It's such an exciting time. We have partnered with the Intensive Autism Services Clinic on this campaign for the past four years and we have actually been able to donate to them over $40,000 from this campaign just simply by selling these puzzle piece shortbread cookies," said Natalie Mikula, regional marketing manager for Panera Bread.

"I want them to know that their money over the past years years have provided more than 20,000 hours of free services to children in West Virginia in intensive evidence based treatment which is the kind of treatment we know works most effectively," said Susannah Poe, director of the Intensive Autism Services Clinic.

The cookies are on sale April 3-9 at all 12 Panera Bread locations in West Virginia.