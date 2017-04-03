United Way to Hold Empty Bowls Luncheon

The United Way of Marion County is fighting hunger with its Annual Empty Bowls Luncheon.



The event will take place this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus in Fairmont.



For $15, guests will receive a handcrafted bowl along with soup, bread and dessert.



Proceeds will benefit the Soup Opera, the Salvation Army and the Connecting Link.

"I don't think people realize how much need is truly out there and this gives people an opportunity to come and do something for themselves but also help folks in need as well," said Nicky Osbourne, United Way of Marion County.



Click here to purchase tickets.