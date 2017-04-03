Juried Student Art Exhibit Open At Fairmont State University

Art students at Fairmont State University are putting their best work on display.



As part of the 2017 Juried Student Exhibition, more than 60 students submitted work in categories like sculpture, painting and ceramics. It is up to a juror to narrow it down to the pieces featured in the exhibit.



"It's really the juror's discretion as to what will be in the show even though the artists or even the faculty might wish something got in and that's not our choice," said Jeff Greenham, Associate Dean of the School of Fine Arts at Fairmont State University.

That juror is Mike Bowen, an artist and instructor at Marshall University and Shawnee State University.



"We don't know what will be chosen and so to see all that work that was submitted and what was chosen and what the juror chose is always an exciting moment because it's kind of like an unveiling," Greenham said.

As an added incentive for students, one of these pieces will be chosen by Fairmont State University President Dr. Maria Rose to display in her office.

The exhibit will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, April 7, with the opening reception on Monday, April 3, at 6 p.m. Visitors are invited to meet artists whose work will be on display.



"Certainly we tell students this is an important resume addition to be chosen for a juried show, whether it be here within Fairmont State University or whether it be a show that is somewhere else," Greenham said.

Admission to the exhibit is free.