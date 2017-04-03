MONDAY MOTIVATION: 'Me Time' With a Twist

A class being offered at a local fitness studio is partnering up moms with their babies! Main Street Fitness is offering "me time" with a twist!

At this exercise class you might see crying, you might see a diaper change, you'll definitely see authenticity - a slice of real life.

Sara Bealko, who takes the "Mommy and Me" classes said, "We can ask each other questions about sleeping or eating and just kind of trouble shoot what's going on in our house with the other moms here."

The mommy and baby fitness class get moms with young kids out of the house and in shape. The workout-a combination of cardio and strength training is tough! It also involves baby.

Whitney Lambert, Mommy & Me Fitness Instructor said, "We kiss them, hug them, squeeze them. It's a learning process too. We count, ABC's, whatever you want to do while you are breaking a sweat. So you're getting a good workout in, while educating your child and loving on them."

Mother of two, Whitney Lambert teaches Mommy and Me fitness classes twice a week at Main Street Fitness in Bridgeport.

"I had all that baby weight that I wanted to lose and of course I gained more than I should have. Since started this class in February, I'm pretty much almost all the way back down. I had about five pounds left and my strength is a lot better as well. So, it helps trying to carry two kids around," added Lambert.

Studies show children who have active role models are more likely to live a healthy lifestyle.

"I'm happy that she (her daughter) gets to watch me stay active, even though she is too young to probably take it in. I want her to always see me having that active lifestyle," said Bealko.

It's 'me time' with a twist.

Lambert added, "The thing about the classes is you don't need a babysitter. It's a good bonding moment and you meet new moms."