Veterans Concert Coming to Morgantown

Gary Racan and the Studio E Band usually only perform private events, but occasionally they use their musical gifts for ‘Warriors Rock’ concerts.

“Warriors Rock means our warriors are veterans or active military and they rock. But it doesn’t mean it’s a rock concert. What it means is that we are paying tribute to the veterans," said Kim Racan, group vocalist and manager.

This Saturday Warriors Rock is coming to Morgantown.

Lead singer Gary Racan said the set list includes veteran requests that span all music genres.

“They could be anywhere from World War II era, the 40’s all the way up to present music. But in between we filter in all different types of music so a variety of audiences can appreciate it," Racan said.

And since the Mountain State is home to tens of thousands of veterans, the group decided Morgantown would be a great city to host a show.

“We picked the location strategically," Kim Racan said. "A lot of times I have people from that area that will say ‘you need to come to my hometown.’ And it’s a very strong veterans area, as well as the campus.”

The concert will take place at Metropolitan Theater on High Street. Country music artist Darryl Worley will make a guest appearance.

Attendees should stay till the very end of the show for a special tribute.

"At the end of the concert we bring all the veterans in the audience up to the front of the stage and we sing ‘God Bless the USA,’ pass out flags. It’s a great feeling for the whole audience, everyone," Gary Racan said.

Ticket proceeds will benefit Operation Welcome Home. For more information on the concert, visit the Warriors Rock website.

For veterans resources, see the list below:

Operation Welcome Home

Wounded Warrior Project

WVU Veterans