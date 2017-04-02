Neighbors In Action Fight Drug Epidemic

West Virginia has a big drug problem, but it only takes small groups of concerned citizens to make a difference.

One of those small groups, Neighbors in Action, have taken to the streets to hand out information on resources for the addicted.

Organizer Tammy Dewitt said the group wants to talk about the problem, not just ignore it.

"We are trying to not only create awareness with the situation but we also we make lists of resources local resources for our neighbors," Dewitt said.

The list of resources includes information for the addicted as well as for their family members and friends.

Dewitt said it is important to understand addiction is not a choice.

"It's a disease a lot of people do not realize. Everybody's wired differently, brains are all wired different. Maybe the first time is a choice," she said. "But sometimes that one bad choice puts them into addiction where they can't break away."

In addition to Neighbors in Action, Dewitt works with Celebrate Recovery. The Bible-based group helps anyone with 'a hurt, habit or hang-up.'

She said it's critical to get the word out because so many don't know about the resources available to them.

"They need help and a lot of times when they're in that situation where they need the help resources can be hard to find. Our state does not have very good reliable resources in terms of mental health and addiction and something's got to give," Dewitt said.

To learn more about Neighbors in Action and the pamphlets they pass out, visit their Facebook page, here.