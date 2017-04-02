Choirs Join Voices for "Healing Through Harmony" - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Choirs Join Voices for "Healing Through Harmony"

Posted: Updated:
By Kathryn Ghion, General Assignment Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
MORGANTOWN -

Two West Virginia choirs joined voices to benefit victims of 2016’s historic flooding.

Fairmont State University and Greenbrier East High School presented “Healing Through Harmony.”

Today’s performance at Suncrest United Methodist Church was the last of five held throughout the state. Previous performances were in Lewisburg, Charmco, Charleston and Fairmont earlier this week.

Fairmont State University’s Collegiate Singers, Chamber Choir, and Community Chorus each performed several songs as well as Greenbrier East High School’s Women’s Chamber Choir.

Both choirs also joined together for several pieces that echoed the theme of resilience.

All the concerts were free and donations were taken for those still recovering from the flood. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.