Choirs Join Voices for "Healing Through Harmony"

Two West Virginia choirs joined voices to benefit victims of 2016’s historic flooding.

Fairmont State University and Greenbrier East High School presented “Healing Through Harmony.”

Today’s performance at Suncrest United Methodist Church was the last of five held throughout the state. Previous performances were in Lewisburg, Charmco, Charleston and Fairmont earlier this week.

Fairmont State University’s Collegiate Singers, Chamber Choir, and Community Chorus each performed several songs as well as Greenbrier East High School’s Women’s Chamber Choir.

Both choirs also joined together for several pieces that echoed the theme of resilience.

All the concerts were free and donations were taken for those still recovering from the flood.