WVU Students Raise Funds for Relay for Life

West Virginia University’s Relay for Life is coming up at the end of this month and students are actively fundraising.

WVU’s School of Pharmacy and Lambda Kappa Sigma sorority held a Vera Bradley Bingo on Sunday afternoon inside the Health Sciences Center.

Guests could win 20 different Vera Bradley bags and enjoy baked goods and a raffle with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society through Relay for Life.

“We want to support organizations like the American Cancer Society,” said Co-Chair of the WVU School of Pharmacy Relay for Life Kassondra Lilly “A diagnosis of cancer affects many people; the patient, their friends, their family and as future pharmacists we want to raise awareness and give as much support as we can.”

The WVU Relay for Life will be held on April 21st from 6 to 12 p.m. inside of the shell building next to the Coliseum. So far 40 teams from the University have registered to participate.