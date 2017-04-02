Update: Body Found In Barbour County Identified

UPDATE 4/3 2:00 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Keyairy D. Wilson, who was staying at 1636 Williams Avenue with Elizabeth Jenkins and Daniel Amsler at the time of her death, according to Clarksburg Police.

A criminal complaint stated that on March 20, Jenkins and Amsler planned to rob Wilson. During the robbery, Jenkins shot Wilson with a pistol, killing her, according to police. Jenkins and Amsler then transported Wilson's body to Barbour County to dispose of it, police said. The body was discovered on Saturday.

Jenkins and Amsler are each charged with first degree murder and conspiracy.

12 News reported on March 23 that Wilson was missing out of the North View area of Clarksburg. She was last seen on March 20.

ORIGINAL 4/2 3:30 p.m.

Two people are in custody after being arrested on murder and conspiracy charges in Clarksburg.

Clarksburg Police Chief Robert Hilliard said detectives received a call from the Barbour County Sheriff's Office around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday about a body that was found in a remote, wooded area near Volga. Police said two men found the remains while walking in the area and contacted law enforcement. The West Virginia State Police Crime Scene Unit processed the scene with assistance from Clarksburg Police, the Barbour County Sheriff's Office, Philippi Volunteer Fire Department and West Virginia Medical Examiner's Office.



The body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Charleston for an autopsy to determine the identity of the body and cause of death, police said.

Sgt. Detective Joseph Walsh later obtained two arrest warrants for Elizabeth Lady Bird Jenkins, 50, Daniel Claude Amsler, 54, both of Williams Avenue in the North View area of Clarksburg, according to police. Jenkins and Amsler were both charged with murder and conspiracy. They remain in the North Central Regional Jail without bond.

Police are not releasing information at this time about what led detectives to Jenkins and Amsler.

Police conducted a raid at this house on Williams Avenue on March 28th. Police said it was part of an ongoing investigation, but did not say whether it was connected to these arrests.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.